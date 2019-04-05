President Donald Trump sent a message to migrants and illegal immigrants looking to cross into the United States on the Southern border on Friday.

“The system is full whether its asylum, whether its illegal immigration, our country is full, our area is full, the sector is full, we can’t take you anymore,” Trump said. “I’m sorry, so turn around, that’s the way it is.”

The president held a roundtable meeting with Border Patrol agents and military officials at the El Centro sector in Calexico, California.

Trump acknowledged that it was difficult to get funding for the wall from Democrats.

“The wall is like pulling teeth, it’s pretty tough,” he said.

The Army Corps of Engineers officer predicted that about 450 miles of wall on the Southern border would be constructed by the end of 2020.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez presented Trump with a piece of the new 30 ft. wall installed on the border with Mexico.

In the first quarter of 2019, illegal entries in the area decreased by 75 percent, according to Chavez.

“The border wall works for us,” she said, praising the 30 ft border barrier system.

Agents at the roundtable thanked Trump for helping construct the additional barriers on the border.

The president said he was prepared to bring in more military forces from Mexico to assist the agents on the Southern border, and promised to support the members of law enforcement at the border.

He urged Congress to work on a plan to eliminate the loopholes exploited by immigrants from Central America.

“It’s bad. Whether it’s catch and release or the visa lottery. So many of them. Chain migration. Total disaster,” Trump said. “The asylum laws are broken. I inherited this stuff. We’re going to get it fixed. We have to.”