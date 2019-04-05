Donald Trump Visits ‘The Wall’

President Donald Trump visited a new barrier on the Southern border on Friday, touting success for his campaign promise to build a “big, beautiful wall.”

“This is the wall,” Trump said to reporters who joined him on the trip. “It looks great.”

The steel border barriers were at the Mexican border of Calexico, replacing existing fencing.

Trump spoke in front of a concrete barrier that was shorter but pointed to a barrier constructed of steel slats that could be up to 30 feet high.

“It’s a great stretch of wall,” Trump said, noting that it was “better, faster, and less expensive” than previous structures.

“This is – the majority I would say would be in this style,” he said.

Trump supporters came out to celebrate the president’s trip, waving flags and signs next to the road to the border.