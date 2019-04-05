Donald Trump Visits ‘The Wall’

President Donald Trump visits a new section of the border wall with Mexico in Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. Gloria Chavez with the U.S. Border Patrol, center, and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen listen (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
CHARLIE SPIERING

President Donald Trump visited a new barrier on the Southern border on Friday, touting success for his campaign promise to build a “big, beautiful wall.”

“This is the wall,” Trump said to reporters who joined him on the trip. “It looks great.”

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle sits near the wall as President Donald Trump visits a new section of the border wall with Mexico in Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The steel border barriers were at the Mexican border of Calexico, replacing existing fencing.

Trump spoke in front of a concrete barrier that was shorter but pointed to a barrier constructed of steel slats that could be up to 30 feet high.

President Donald Trump visits a new section of the border wall with Mexico in Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

“It’s a great stretch of wall,” Trump said, noting that it was “better, faster, and less expensive” than previous structures.

“This is – the majority I would say would be in this style,” he said.

Trump supporters came out to celebrate the president’s trip, waving flags and signs next to the road to the border.

As seen from the press vehicle accompanying President Donald Trump, people line the road as Trump heads to the border with Mexico in Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. Trump headed to the border with Mexico to make a renewed push for border security as a central campaign issue for his 2020 re-election. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

