Donald Trump to Address NRA Convention Fourth Consecutive Year

President Trump will address the NRA Annual Meetings on April 26, 2019, which will mark the fourth consecutive year he has spoken at the convention.

It will be the third time he has spoken to the group as a sitting president. His first speech to the convention was in 2016, during the election campaign:

JUST ANNOUNCED: President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) has confirmed that he will speak at the @NRAILA Leadership Forum on April 26 in Indianapolis, Indiana during NRA's Annual Meetings and Exhibits! Buy your tickets here → https://t.co/c59UZOP91g pic.twitter.com/ZGsLk2NO6B — NRA (@NRA) April 5, 2019

President Trump spoke to the NRA convention on May 4 last year, and Breitbart News reported the rousing applause he received when he recited, “Come and Take It.”

During that same speech, Trump emphasized that gun rights–like all natural rights–are sourced in God rather than government. He said, “The people of this hall have never taken our freedom for granted, ever, and you’ve never stopped fighting for our Constitution.” He then emphasized NRA members’ commitment to stand and fight for “our sacred rights, given to us by God.”

Trump added, “Your Second Amendment rights … will never, ever be under siege as long as I am president. … We believe that our liberty is a gift from our Creator, that no government can ever take it away.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.