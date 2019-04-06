Nolte: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Melts Down over Criticism of Fake Accent

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to criticism for her patronizing use of a fake accent in front of a black audience in the usual manner — crybabying.

The not-terribly-bright socialist was caught on video Friday patronizing the mostly black audience with a fake southern drawl at Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network conference.

The humiliating video quickly made the rounds on social media, earning the criticism and ridicule it deserved.

The video is as shocking as it is excruciating. All of a sudden, the Westchester socialist, who is famous for her Jerry the Mouse voice, starts talking like a black preacher.

“This is what organizing looks like. This is what building power looks like,” Ocasio-Crazy said with her affected cadence. “This is what changing the country looks like. It’s when we choose to show up and occupy the room and talk about the things that matter most, talking about our future.”

“Ain’t nothing wrong with that. There’s nothing wrong with working retail, folding clothes for other people to buy,” she continued. “There is nothing wrong with preparing the food that your neighbors will eat. There is nothing wrong with driving the buses that take your family to work”:

The moment is reminiscent of two-time presidential loser Hillary “Hot Sauce” Clinton’s similar attempt to condescend to a predominantly black audience with her “Ain’t No Ways Tired” remarks in 2007:

And let’s not forget then-Vice President Joe “The Hair Sniffer” Biden warning a black audience that Mitt Romney’s going “to put y’all back in chains”:

“Ain’t.”

“Y’all.”

More like…

“Phony.”

“Freak.”

Anyway, using the Twitters, Ocasio-CowFart basically melted down over the ridicule, using the absurd argument that this is how Alex from The Block does her thang, and if you were from The Block, you’d know that’s how a thang is done, and y’all need to forget Miss Thang grew up in, ahem, Westchester:

Folks talking about my voice can step right off. Women’s March & Kavanaugh speech, same. Any kid who grew up in a distinct linguistic culture & had to learn to navigate class enviros at school/work knows what’s up. My Spanish is the same way. These conspiracy mills are 🚮. https://t.co/8li33Jd6DL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 5, 2019

“Folks talking about my voice can step right off,” she tweeted. “Women’s March & Kavanaugh speech, same. Any kid who grew up in a distinct linguistic culture & had to learn to navigate class enviros at school/work knows what’s up. My Spanish is the same way.”

What a load of crap.

Even though, at the time, I was younger than she is (she’s currently 29 going on 14), I managed to live, work, and go to school in Milwaukee’s inner city for a total of five years. My whole “class enviro” during those years was predominantly black, but the thought of affecting an accent never even crossed my mind — not because I was woke or sensitive, but because I didn’t want to look like an asshole — because this is what Ocasio-Crazy looks like (NSFW):

What’s more, she’s lying…

As Ryan Saavedra at the Daily Wire discovered, her claim that this is not the first time she’s used a “distinct dialect,” that she did the same during her “Women’s March & Kavanaugh speech,” simply isn’t true.

Below is video footage of those two speeches, and all you hear is Jerry the Mouse:

In a second tweet, she lied again.

“As much as the right wants to distort & deflect, I am from the Bronx. I act & talk like it, *especially* when I’m fired up and especially when I’m home,” she tweeted.

Except she’s not from the Bronx. She’s from Westchester.

“It is so hurtful to see how every aspect of my life is weaponized against me, yet somehow asserted as false at the same time,” she added, as though it wasn’t hurtful for us to have to watch her patronize a mostly black audience as though they were babies who require baby talk.

Man, she’s awful.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.