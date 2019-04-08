President Donald Trump on Monday announced his plan to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

“This action sends a clear message to Tehran that its support for terrorism has serious consequences,” Trump wrote in a statement released by the White House. “We will continue to increase financial pressure and raise the costs on the Iranian regime for its support of terrorist activity until it abandons its malign and outlaw behavior.”

The designation raises awareness of the reality that Iran is a state sponsor of terrorism, creating unrest throughout the Middle East and the rest of the world.

“If you are doing business with the IRGC, you will be bankrolling terrorism,” Trump’s statement read.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is preparing to detail the decision in a press conference later Monday.