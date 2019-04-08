Ilhan Omar Falsely Claims Jewish Trump Adviser ‘Stephen Miller Is a White Nationalist’

KYLE MORRIS

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) claimed Monday evening that Jewish White House senior adviser Stephen Miller is a white nationalist.

“Stephen Miller is a white nationalist. The fact that he still has influence on policy and political appointments is an outrage,” Omar said in the tweet.

Omar’s tweet linked to a story from Splinter News, which noted a CNN report that Miller requested President Trump to withdraw his nomination of Ron Vitiello to head Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Minnesota Democrats’ claim of Miller being a white nationalist drew immediate criticism, as it was pointed out that Miller is in fact Jewish.

Omar has repeatedly used antisemitic language to describe pro-Israel Americans, accusing them of having “allegiance to a foreign country,” and claiming that pro-Israel members of Congress are bribed by lobbyists.

A top Democrat strategist with ties to many 2020 presidential campaigns told Breitbart News that it is “bonkers” to assert that wanting to put Americans first on immigration is somehow “white nationalist.”

Actual “white nationalists” are antisemites, making Omar’s remark  irrational, as well as offensive.

“The left is losing it,” this Democrat, who requested anonymity to speak candidly about Democrat concerns with Omar’s anti-Semitism, told Breitbart News.

