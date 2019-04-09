President Donald Trump shared a video on Tuesday, previewing the 2020 presidential campaign. The video was created by one of Trump’s online supporters.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/diXWQHuyGj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2019

“First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they call you racist,” the text of the video read, featuring images of failed Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, former President Bill Clinton, former President Barack Obam, as well as CNN.

The video features the soundtrack from The Dark Knight Rises, and follows President Trump traveling, visiting factories, giving speeches, and leading rallies, while statistics show the economy improving.

News stories featuring the news of no Russia collusion in the report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller also appear as well as the president meeting with storm victim.

The video also features images of Rosie O’Donnell, Bryan Cranston, and Amy Schumer, reminding supporters that their vote “proved them all wrong.”

The preview shows Trump meeting with Kim Jong-un, Sen. Lindsey Graham squaring off with Democrats over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and the stock market rising.

The video closes with the text,”Trump the Great Victory: 2020.”