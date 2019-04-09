Donald Trump Slams Ninth Circuit Judge for Blocking Border Enforcement

President Donald Trump criticized a San Francisco judge for blocking his policy to require migrants requesting asylum to remain in Mexico, rather than be released into the United States to await their court hearing.

“A 9th Circuit Judge just ruled that Mexico is too dangerous for migrants,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “So unfair to the U.S. OUT OF CONTROL!”

Judge Richard Seeborg blocked the new set of rules after a group of asylum seekers and their advocates sued the federal government.

According to the Seeborg, the policy fails to protect the migrants from “risk to their lives” during their stay in Mexico.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders also criticized the judge.

“A liberal activist judge in San Francisco ruled the United States and Mexico can’t work together to address asylum issues at the border,” she wrote on Twitter. “It’s sad that Mexico is now doing more to secure our border than Democrats.”

