The loser of the 2016 presidential elections, Hillary Clinton, said Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” is a “white nationalist slogan.”

Clinton posted her proclamation to Twitter on Tuesday together with a link to a Huffington Post story claiming that “far-right extremists” have adopted Trump’s red campaign hat.

Along with the story, Clinton insisted that “The white nationalists certainly believe ‘MAGA’ is a white nationalist slogan.”

The white nationalists certainly think MAGA is a white nationalist slogan. https://t.co/Pp8Z7hBFRc — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 9, 2019

The Huffington Post story linked insists that the president’s slogan is “transcending” American politics and becoming a “symbol” for “white nationalists” across the world.

“‘Make America Great Again’ has become more than a U.S. political slogan. For [Alexandre] Bissonette and other white nationalist, radical right and anti-immigrant extremists all over the world, it’s a symbol; a kind of political messaging that transcends the specifics of country and language,” the story by HuffPost senior reporter Nick Robins-Early exclaims.

“The hat and the MAGA acronym have really become shorthand for this white nationalist movement,” Barbara Perry, a professor at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, told HuffPost.

Clinton’s Tweet comes on the heels a large number of Democrats and members of the media once again pushing the lie that President Trump called immigrants “animals.”

Over the weekend, a tweet by Twitter user Mark Elliott received tens of thousands of retweets with its accusation that Trump called asylum seekers “animals.”

Several 2020 Democrat candidates for president re-tweeted the lie including New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and journalists such as Joy Reid and New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush also pushed the lie.

The original Twitter user later deleted the tweet “apologizing” for “not being more accurate” because as it turns out, the video clip Elliot tweeted out featured the president excoriating members of the murderous MS-13 gang, not asylum seekers as Elliot initially claimed.

