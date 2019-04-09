John Kerry Praises Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Leadership’ with Green New Deal

ICYMI: @JohnKerry praises Rep @AOC efforts to combat #climatechange as opposed to #PresidentTrump who refuses to lead on this issue. “Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez has in fact offered more leadership in one day or in one week than #PresidentTrump has in his lifetime on this. " pic.twitter.com/iQEtLpHZWA

A partial transcript is as follows:

REP. JAMES COMER (R-KY): Secretary Kerry, my question to you is printing a lot of new money and opening a bunch of new public banks is a real way to pay for this Green New Deal project proposal?

JOHN KERRY: Well, let me begin by saying, Congressman, there are a lot of different proposals about how to proceed. I don’t know that any of them are coming from your party or your side of the aisle. Do you have a plan to deal with climate change? I think you said you’re not sure of the science. But my focus is on how we’re going to move forward and we all have some differences about one piece of legislation or another, but in proposing in what she has proposed together with Senator Markey, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez has, in fact, offered more leadership in one day or in one week than President Trump has in his lifetime on this subject.

So, we’re talking about it, and my question is where is your proposal? Did you have any hearings on it in the last few years? Mostly on Benghazi, if I can recall, when I was up here. So, I think what we ought to do is stop the politics and get down to really serving the people of West Virginia and Kentucky.