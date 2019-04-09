Instead of calling for a border wall that would protect them from rock-wielding illegal migrants, Univision anchor Enrique Acevedo believes border agents should just duck.

Acevedo appeared Monday on Fox News with Martha McCallum and she launched the segment by asking Acevedo if he agreed with a border agent who claimed a newly refurbished section of the wall had kept him and his fellow agents safer.

“Just listening to the women with the border patrol, Enrique, describing that they had rocks getting thrown at their agents; she said this is so much better having the wall that they can see through because they can see what’s coming at them from the other side, and that helps keep them safer in their job. That’s a good thing, right?” MacCallum asked.

“Well, it’s always a good thing when we can keep border patrol agents, federal agents safer,” Acevedo replied. “I would just ask you, Martha, is it worth $25 billion to keep people 100, 200, 300 yards away from the border to throwing rocks at agents on the other side when you just do this [Acevedo then physically ducked out of camera range]. Is that worth $25 billion?”

McCallum could hardly believe it.

“They should dodge the rocks?” she asked. “You think they should just dodge the rocks?”

“I’m not saying that,” he said, even though that was exactly what he was saying.

He then returned to his tired talking point, saying, “Is it worth $25 billion to do that or can we invest that money in just smarter ways? I think we can.”

Acevedo was responding to what Sector Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez said on Friday when President Trump visited the border, specifically a 2.25-mile area of renovated border fencing.

“We’re very appreciative of this wall,” Chavez said. “These men and women out here in the area of two miles were experiencing a high number of assaults and use-of-force incidents. This was prior to this wall being built.”

Outside of his inhuman lack of concern for America’s border patrol agents, Acevedo’s talking point about spending $25 billion is just as disingenuous. According to a 2017 study released by Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), illegal immigration costs the American taxpayer $116 billion per year. That is a net loss that even takes into account the taxes some illegals pay.

Building a border wall is like building a bank safe. The initial investment more than covers the staggering losses if you don’t build a deterrent. A steel safe won’t put an end to all bank robberies, just as a border wall won’t put an end to all illegal immigration, but that it will pay for itself rather quickly is beyond dispute.

If Acevedo is concerned with using tax dollars for “smarter ways,” how about that $116 billion we are wasting on people who never should have been allowed in our country?

What’s more, why in God’s name would we welcome people who hurl rocks at our border agents, who try to maim and kill America’s law enforcement officers, into our country?

There is a legitimate way to claim asylum in this country.

Jeff Dunetz at the Lid asks a key question, “If a person threw a rock at your home, would you invite them in or would you sic your dog on them?”

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.