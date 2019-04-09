Stacey Abrams: Stephen Miller Has Shown ‘Vestiges of White Nationalism’

Appearing Tuesday on CNN, failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Jewish White House senior adviser Stephen Miller has shown “vestiges of White Nationalism” in his policymaking.

Abrams remarks come one day after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) claimed Miller is a white nationalist and said the Trump aide’s “influence on policy and political appointments” with respect the to the Department of Homeland Security is an “outrage.”

Stacey Abrams on Rep. Omar's claims that White House adviser Stephen Miller is a “white nationalist”: “I believe that what we have seen from Stephen Miller is vestiges of white nationalism. The problem is we've never been able to fully investigate who he is and where he stands” pic.twitter.com/8k136On2mE — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 9, 2019

