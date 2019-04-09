WATCH: Security Guard Draws Gun While Under Attack, Ends Assault

A security guard being viciously attacked outside a Chicago McDonald’s managed to draw his gun and completely turn the tables on the reported attackers.

Video of the incident begins by showing the suspects grabbing the security guard, beating him, and banging his head against the exterior wall of the restaurant. They manage to pull him past the glass where all three — the guard and the two attackers — are off camera.

As the viewer wonders what the suspects might have done to the guard, one of the suspects steps back into view and then runs for his life. The second suspect reappears and is walking away as the guard walks behind him, holding a gun.

CBS Chicago reports that the guard’s pepper spray fell to the ground during the altercation, and one of the suspects allegedly picked it up and was pointing it at the guard. It was at that point that the guard pulled his gun and changed the situation.

Police have been called to the McDonald’s where this attack occurred “35 times in the past 30 days … [for] 23 disturbances, nine batteries, and three assaults.”

