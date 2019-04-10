Twitter removed a video montage previewing the 2020 election shared by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, due to a copyright complaint from Warner Brothers.

The video featured music from the Batman film The Dark Knight Rises composed by Hans Zimmer.

Warner Brothers, the parent company of CNN, complained about the video after the president shared it on his Twitter account.

The president’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale expressed his disgust after the video was removed.

“Sad to see an ⁦AT&T⁩ owned company pull such a great video made by an every day American in good fun,” he wrote on Twitter. “AT&T now owns ⁦CNN⁩ and is positioning themselves as a weapon of the left.”

Sad to see an ⁦@ATT⁩ owned company pull such a great video made by an every day American in good fun. AT&T now owns ⁦@CNN⁩ and is positioning themselves as a weapon of the left. pic.twitter.com/jP9kM0Rx7p — Brad Parscale (@parscale) April 10, 2019

The video was created by YouTube user “Matey Productions” and was popularized on the r/The_Donald subreddit before it was shared by the president.

The video was also removed by YouTube after Warner Bros. copyright complaint.