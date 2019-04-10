Donald Trump Applauds Bibi Netanyahu’s Apparent Victory

President Donald Trump congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu on Wednesday for apparently winning a fifth term.

“I’d like to congratulate Bibi Netanyahu. It looks like that race has been won by him,” Trump said.

The president acknowledged that his congratulatory message might be early but commented that it looked like Netanyahu was the victor. He also praised the prime minister for continuing to be a great ally with the United States.

“He’s a great ally and he’s a friend. I’d like to congratulate him,” he said. “It was a well fought out race.”

The president commented on Netanyahu’s election as he left the White House for a trip to Texas.

Netanyahu and President Trump have met and communicated frequently since he became president, as the Prime Minister told Trump that “Israel has never had a better friend than you.”

Trump added on Wednesday that Netanyahu’s victory signaled a greater chance for peace in the Middle East.

“Everybody said you can’t have peace in the Middle East with Israel and the Palestinians,” he said. “I think we have a chance and I think we have now a better chance with Bibi having won.”