President Donald Trump recognized Texas Land Commissioner George Prescott Bush on Wednesday, at an event in Texas.

“This is the only Bush that likes me!” Trump said. “This is the only one. … Truly, this is the Bush that got it right.”

Trump called Bush forth to shake his hand and meet him, acknowledging that he was a friend of his son Donald Trump, Jr.

Good guy, I like him. He’s going far, he’s going places,” Trump said. “Thank you, George.”

George P. Bush, 42, is the oldest son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, whom Trump beat in the 2016 Republican primary, and the nephew of former President George W. Bush.

Trump welcomed the younger Bush at an event in Crosby, TX, where he signed an executive order on energy and infrastructure.

Former President George H.W. Bush voted for Hillary Clinton, while George W. Bush did not vote for Trump or Hillary, according to reports. Jeb Bush also wrote an op-ed saying he would not support Trump.

In 2016, George P. Bush publicly supported Trump, joking with Texas Republicans that he was the only Bush supporting the entire Republican ticket.