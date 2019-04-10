Donald Trump: Russia Investigation ‘an Attempted Coup’ by ‘Dirty Cops’

President Donald Trump criticized the Robert Mueller Russia investigation again on Wednesday, calling it “an attempted coup” of his presidency.

“This was an attempted coup. This was an attempted takedown of the president, and we beat them,” Trump said as he left the White House for a trip to Texas.

Trump denounced the “dirty cops” and “bad people” at the FBI who worked to send the “crooked” investigation to a special counsel investigator.

“What they did was treason. What they did was terrible. What they did was against our Constitution and everything we stand for,” he said.

He stated that he had not seen the Mueller report personally, even though it was turned over to the Justice Department.

“I have not seen the Mueller report. I have not read the Mueller report. I won. No collusion. No obstruction. I won. Everybody knows I won.” he said. “As far as I’m concerned, I don’t care about the Mueller report. I’ve been totally exonerated.”

Attorney General William Barr is expected to release a redacted copy of the investigation’s conclusion within the next few weeks.

Trump criticized the waste of nearly $30 million that “haters” of his presidency spent on the investigation but noted that it still came up empty.

“After wasting all of that money and all of that time, people who were absolutely haters of Trump found no collusion,” he said.

Trump defended his critical response to the investigation from the beginning, describing it as “a witch hunt.”

“We fight back, and you know why we fight back? Because I know how illegal this whole thing was; it was a scam,” he said.

Trump said millions of his supporters have a “hunger” to uncover the sources of the investigation.

“What they did is disgraceful,” he said. “There has never been anything like it in the history of our country.”