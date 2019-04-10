Pittsburgh Mayor Signs Law to Ban Use of AR-15s in City Limits

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto (D) signed gun control law on Tuesday to ban the use of AR-15s within city limits.

The ban is part of Peduto’s response to the October 27, 2018, attack in which 11 people were shot and killed in the Tree of Life Synagogue. That synagogue had no armed security at the time of the attack and Peduto responded to calls for armed security by shifting the conversation to gun control.

The Pittsburgh Gazette reported the gun control push was originally intended to ban possession of AR-15s and other commonly-owned semiautomatic firearms, but the city council toned down the controls in hopes of avoiding lawsuits. As signed, the gun control prevents anyone from discharging ARs and other commonly-owned semiautomatic firearms in public places within the city.

The Gazette noted it has been illegal to discharge a firearm in a public place in Pittsburgh since 1993.

WJAC reported that other aspects of the gun control signed by Peduto will ban “most uses of armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines.” The controls will also allow guns to be confiscated from individuals via a Red Flag Law.

Peduto is trying to rally mayors to push similar gun controls in 60 cities around the nation.

