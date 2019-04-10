Watch Live: Ted Cruz Holds Hearing on Big Tech Censorship, Free Speech

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) will hold a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing Wednesday on Silicon Valley’s censorship practices.

The Senate Judiciary subcommittee on the Constitution will hold a hearing on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on “technological censorship and the public discourse.” Cruz, as the subcommittee chair, will preside over the hearing.

Sen. Cruz and many other congressional Republicans criticized Silicon Valley’s censorship practices.

The hearing will host many witnesses from across the political spectrum, including:

Carlos Monje, director of public policy at Twitter

Neil Potts, public policy director at Facebook

Chuck Konzelman, writer and director the pro-life movie Unplanned

Marilyn Musgrave, vice president of the Susan B. Anthony List

Robbie Parker, father of a Sandy Hook shooting victim

Eugene Kontorovich, professor at Antonin Scalia Law School

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) will also attend the hearing – the Tennessee Republican has served as a vocal critic of big tech censorship and advocated for greater privacy measures in the House. Blackburn has also become a victim of Silicon Valley censorship– in 2017, Twitter censored Blackburn’s pro-life campaign ads during the 2018 midterm elections.

Follow Breitbart News for live coverage and more on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.