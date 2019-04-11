Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed Thursday that the New York Post cover calling out Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for referring to 9/11 as “some people did something” was an “incitement of violence.”

“This is–we are getting to the level where this is an incitement of violence, against progressive women of color,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.

AOC on NY Post/Ilhan Omar front page: “We are getting to the level where this is an incitement of violence against progressive women of color and if they can’t figure out how to get it back to policy, we need to call it out for what it is because this is not normal.” pic.twitter.com/Zxad5H4I8n — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) April 11, 2019

“And if they can’t figure out how to get it back to policy, we need to call it out for what it is, because this is not normal, and this is not a normal level of political debate or rhetoric,” the New York Democrat added.

The New York Post ran a cover story Thursday morning that depicted the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, saying, “Here’s your something” in response to Omar’s statement.

This week, video went viral of Ilhan Omar saying that the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) “was founded after 9/11, because they recognize that some people did something, and then all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

Omar has faced repeated controversies since she took office in 2019 due to her multiple comments about Israel and American support for the Jewish State that many have been interpreted as antisemitic.