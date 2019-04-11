Armed Home Invasion Suspect Flees After Mom Opens Fire to Save Son

A Burlington, North Carolina, home invasion suspect fled after the mother of a 10-year-old boy opened fire to protect her son.

The News Observer reports that the incident occurred around 4 am Wednesday, after the mother awoke to strange noises. The mother grabbed her handgun and moved through the house, toward the noise, eventually confronting the home invasion suspect in the kitchen.

The home invasion suspect then shot at the mother, according to the Burlington Police Department. The mother “was able to return fire and the suspect retreated back through the kitchen window.”

Police do not know if the suspect was injured by the mother’s gunfire or whether he fled simply because she opened fire. But they do report that the mother and son were uninjured in the incident.

