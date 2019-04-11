Boston College Student: Baby Who Survives Abortion Is Not a Baby

A pro-choice Boston College student said during a pro-life forum that a baby who survives an abortion should not receive medical care because it is not a baby.

Media Research Center (MRC) reported that Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins engaged recently in dialogue with two pro-choice students at an event sponsored by the Pro-Life Club of Boston College – a Catholic school:

Hawkins asked one student about her beliefs regarding immigrant babies:

HAWKINS: Do you think that children that are apprehended at the border that are in U.S. government care … do you think babies who are going to die should be resuscitated and given care? PRO-CHOICE STUDENT: Yes HAWKINS: Okay. Do you believe that a baby who is born alive during an abortion at Planned Parenthood should get care? PRO-CHOICE STUDENT: No HAWKINS: So do you think it’s a baby? PRO-CHOICE STUDENT: No HAWKINS: Why? PRO-CHOICE STUDENT: Because they’re performing an abortion. So, for that, they’ve already determined that it’s not a baby. HAWKINS: You just said, “They determined it’s not a baby.” How can an abortionist determine it’s not a baby? … Why is it not a baby? PRO-CHOICE STUDENT: It hasn’t been born yet.

Hawkins explained that during a third-trimester abortion, the abortionist injects the nearly fully developed unborn baby with digoxin to induce cardiac arrest so that the baby is delivered dead.

HAWKINS: So this baby comes out of utero, and the digoxin hasn’t been successful in inducing cardiac arrest, and this baby is alive … so, do you think it’s a baby? PRO-CHOICE STUDENT: No.

Hawkins is conducting a tour of college campuses this spring as she speaks about “Lies Feminists Tell.”

“This is the second year of my ‘Lies Feminists Tell’ speaking tour – where I expose the truth behind the self-proclaimed feminists’ lies about abortion, like ‘abortion doesn’t harm women’ and ‘women need abortion to be equal,’” Hawkins explained in an email to supporters.