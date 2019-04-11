Candace Owens Accuses Nadler of ‘Anti-Black Bias’ After Giving Her Impossible Deadline Ahead of Hearing

Candace Owens told Breitbart News that Rep. Jerry Nadler’s (D-NY) office demanded information from her with an impossible deadline ahead of her testimony during Tuesday’s congressional hearing ostensibly examining “white nationalism and hate crimes.”

Owens joined Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with special guest host and Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk.

Owens said Nadler’s office sent her an email on Monday afternoon demanding submission of certain forms — as well as her prepared remarks — 48 hours ahead of Tuesday morning’s hearing.

LISTEN:



“The second the Republicans say, ‘These are the people we’re bringing in as witnesses,’ [the committee chair’s office is] supposed to email people that are coming in and giving testimony,” stated Owens. “I didn’t know this, obviously. I was supposed to receive an email from them last Wednesday or Thursday with a couple of forms for me to fill out as well as submitting my testimony so that they have it and I can be prepared to answer questions. Jerry Nadler’s office is responsible for sending out this email. I went to Los Angeles on Monday to record my show, and I get an email in the middle of my recording, and it’s like 1:00 p.m. in the afternoon, and it’s Jerry Nadler’s office saying they need it now, now, now.”

Owens continued, “I’m like, ‘You guys just emailed me. How could you possibly tell me? I don’t have a computer. I’m out in Los Angeles and I’m filming.’ I basically told them, ‘This is a ridiculous deadline to put on me, the day before the testimony.’ By the way, in the letter it said — this is the best part — ‘You must submit this two days before your testimony.’ This is actually impossible for me to do. You’ve written this to me less than 24 hours before.”

Owens recalled her decision to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

“In the beginning, I was definitely nervous,” Said Owens. “I had a lot of people calling me and telling me, ‘Don’t do it. I’m not sure if you want to get involved in this sort of a thing.’ But to be honest, I felt like I had to. I felt that for too long conservatives haven’t been fighting back, and I needed to be in there and stand up for the president.”

Owens said of her Tuesday testimony, “I sat down in the chair, and I have to say, just looking at them, they just all seem so pathetic to me. … I think it was a major win for all of us.”

“I said, ‘Mr. Nadler, you claimed in your opening remarks that we’re here fighting against anti-black bias. I think you exhibited that the most today. You didn’t even read my biography that I submitted to your office,” recalled Owens. “He was absolutely disgusting to me.”

Democrats cynically exploit racial and ethnic agitation in pursuit of partisan political advantage, assessed Owens: “They don’t care about race. Democrats don’t care about black people. We’re just pawns in a game for them to gain political power for themselves.”

“What happened to #BelieveWomen?” quipped Owens. “I thought it was a safe space there. … They say they want to lift up minority voices. Not mine. They say they want to #BelieveWomen. Well, apparently not me.”

They looked incredibly foolish,” said Owens of Democrat House Judiciary Committee members, “and that really was the goal, to show that this hearing is a joke. It’s all about the 2020 election.”

Owens went on, “This is the Democrat 2020 preview. This is all they’ve got, now. They tried the Russia collusion thing. They tried saying our president was a racist. Look what he’s done for black America. What else are they going to do but drum up more fear? They’re going to take them as far as they can possibly go.”

Owens concluded, “It’s about saying Muslims need to be afraid. Black people need to be afraid. Everyone needs to be afraid. Vote for us or the whole world is going to end, but I’m tired of this promised apocalypse. Either deliver it or move over. I’m voting for Trump.”

