Donald Trump: William Barr’s Spying Claim ‘Absolutely True’

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Attorney General William Barr’s statement that his presidential campaign was spied on was correct, despite Democrats’ criticism of the accusation.

“I think what he said was absolutely true,” Trump said of the controversy during a meeting at the White House with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. “There was absolutely spying into my campaign.”

Barr said Wednesday that he did have concerns about the previous administration’s actions to spy on the campaign.

“I think spying did occur,” Barr said during a congressional hearing about the FBI’s investigation of Trump’s presidential campaign.

He added that it was important to investigate “both the genesis and the conduct” of the surveillance of Trump’s campaign to make sure it was illegal.

“I think spying on a political campaign is a big deal,” he said. “It’s a big deal.”

Trump said that, in his opinion, the surveillance of his campaign was “illegal.”

“I’ll go a step further. In my opinion, there was illegal spying, unprecedented spying,” he said, “and something that should never be allowed to happen in our country again”: