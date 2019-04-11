Matt Gaetz Files ‘PENCIL’ Act in Massive Troll to Adam Schiff

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Wednesday filed the “PENCIL Act,” calling for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to be removed from the House Intelligence Committee and for his security clearance to be immediately revoked.

The PENCIL acronym stands for “Preventing Extreme Negligence with Classified Information Licenses,” but it also appears to be reference to President Trump’s latest nickname for Schiff — “little pencil neck.”

Gaetz’s office issued a statement about the resolution on Thursday:

“As a member of the ‘Gang of Eight,’ Rep. Schiff is responsible for characterizing critical and sensitive intelligence information for other members of Congress and the American people. “For two years, Rep. Schiff falsely claimed there was ‘clear evidence on the issue of collusion,’ and falsely claimed the Trump campaign accepted help from the Russian government to win the presidency. “Rep. Schiff cannot be trusted by his colleagues in Congress or the American people, and therefore must be removed from the House Intelligence Committee and stripped of his security clearance.”

Schiff, as the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, had been one of the most vocal promoters of the idea that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

He claimed repeatedly on cable news shows, in hearings, and on Twitter over the last two years that there was “evidence” of the collusion – even after Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not establish any collusion, conspiracy, or coordination between President Trump’s campaign and Russia.

After Mueller’s finding on collusion, every Republican on the House Intelligence Committee signed a letter calling on Schiff to step down as chairman of the committee.

The full text of Gaetz’s resolution is below: