Ocasio-Cortez: Immigration Issues Fueled by Climate Change

Democrat New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asserted Tuesday afternoon that the environment is a “major factor fueling global migration.”

“The far-right loves to drum up fear & resistance to immigrants,” the freshman congresswoman tweeted, “but have you ever noticed they never talk about what‘s causing people to flee their homes in the first place?”

“Perhaps that’s [because] they’d be forced to confront 1 major factor fueling global migration: Climate change,” she concluded. Her tweet was a response to a video post by The Leap, an organization that “connects climate to other struggles.”

The far-right loves to drum up fear & resistance to immigrants. But have you ever noticed they never talk about what‘s causing people to flee their homes in the first place? Perhaps that’s bc they’d be forced to confront 1 major factor fueling global migration: Climate change. https://t.co/zyJzTjEgHt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 9, 2019

Earlier that day, Ocasio-Cortez suggested that the government would have “blood on its hands” if it did not take action on the “moral problem” presented by climate change.

“So I think what we have laid out here is a very clear moral problem and in terms of leadership, if we fail to act or even if we delay in acting, we will have blood on our hands,” she said. “I don’t know if you’re allowed to agree with that Secretary Kerry or Secretary Hagel, but would you agree with that assessment?”

Secretary of State John Kerry agreed that not only are they “complicit,” but they are “going to contribute to people dying.” He said, “We’re going to contribute to trillions of dollars of damage to property and we will change the face of life on this planet.”

Ocasio-Cortez is a proponent of the radical Green New Deal, a socialist plan that would cost approximately $93 trillion, or roughly $600,000 per household in the United States. The deal has been rapidly losing ground — even with the Left.