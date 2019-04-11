Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Fights to Conceal Massage Parlor Videos

Despite pleading not guilty to prostitution charges, the multi-billionaire’s lawyers claim the videos would do Kraft “irreparable harm.”

Kraft is one of nearly two dozen men charged with soliciting prostitution from the now-infamous Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida. And while he has “categorically” denied any “illegal activity,” the prosecution claims it has videos proving otherwise — and Kraft wants to be sure no one sees them.

“Public disclosure at this stage could … destroy any prospect of Mr. Kraft receiving a fair trial,” his lawyers said, arguing that the recorded video is both “unlawful” and “expressly exempt” from disclosure under Florida law. For those reasons, they are also fighting to keep the videos out of the courtroom itself.

While several media outlets are pushing for the videos’ release, spokespeople for both the prosecution and defense have thus far refrained from comment.