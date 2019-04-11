Trump Jr. Slams Newsweek Over Deceptive Headline: ‘You Lying POS’

Donald Trump Jr. put Newsweek on blast Thursday over a tweet which made it appear that he and Candace Owens defended Hitler.

“Donald Trump Jr. praises Candace Owens for her defense of Hitler comments,” Newsweek’s tweet read.

Donald Trump Jr. praises Candace Owens for her defense of Hitler comments https://t.co/4c4kVyLfjY pic.twitter.com/5qyuUMNWf3 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 11, 2019

Donald Trump Jr.’s praise of Owens had nothing to do with “her defense of Hitler comments,” but rather focused on her performance during the hearing when she held Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) accountable after he only played a portion of a clip in which Owens was discussing nationalism in regard to Hitler.

After the tweet was shared, Trump Jr. responded, “Hey guys, just here for the Ratio you lying POS!!!”

Hey guys, just here for the Ratio you lying POS!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 11, 2019

In addition to Trump Jr.’s comment to Newsweek, Owens also weighed in on the matter.

“The President needs to open up the libel laws. I’m getting sick of this. Time to make moves against these people,” Owens said in a reply to Trump Jr.

The President needs to open up the libel laws. I’m getting sick of this. Time to make moves against these people. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 11, 2019

In his original tweet on Candace Owens’ performance throughout the hearing, Trump Jr. said, “Wow. Well done @RealCandaceO!!!” Trump Jr. tweeted. “Great to see someone call out the Dems on their purposeful manipulation of facts for their narrative. Since the media runs with anything they say and is the marketing wing of the DNC they aren’t used to getting called out for the repeated BS.”

Wow. Well done @RealCandaceO!!! Great to see someone call out the Dems on their purposeful manipulation of facts for their narrative. Since the media runs with anything they say and is the marketing wing of the DNC they aren't used to getting called out for the repeated BS.🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/aQpVzF0clo — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 9, 2019