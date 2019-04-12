New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is facing backlash for telling Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a wounded veteran, to “go do something” about terrorism. Crenshaw is a U.S. Army veteran of Afghanistan and lost an eye in battle, Fox reported.

Ocasio-Cortez stuck her foot in her mouth defending virulent anti-Semite Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar who Crenshaw criticized for her outrageous comment about the terror attacks on 9/11.

Omar was seen on video breezily noting that on September 11, 2001, “some people did something” and that caused Muslims to become victims of discrimination.

Crenshaw was aghast over Omar’s characterization of the brutal terror attacks as merely “some people did something.”

The Texas Rep. jumped to his Twitter account on April 9 to slam Omar saying, “First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as ‘some people who did something.’ Unbelievable.”

Ocasio-Cortez felt compelled to come to the defense of the anti-Israel Omar and attacked Rep. Crenshaw for the “audacity” to attack Omar.

“You refuse to cosponsor the 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund yet have the audacity to drum resentment towards Ilhan w/completely out-of-context quotes,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on April 11.

“In 2018, right-wing extremists were behind almost ALL US domestic terrorist killings. Why don’t you go do something about that?”

Almost immediately, Ocasio-Cortez was excoriated for having the audacity to tell a man who lost his eye in service to the country to “go do something” about terrorism.

