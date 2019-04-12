Gun control activist David Hogg is celebrating his birthday by targeting banks that do business with gun manufacturers.

Hogg tweeted:

Today's my birthday! All I want today is for everyone who reads this to leave Chase Bank or Wells Fargo and call them at Case:1-800-935-9935

Wells Fargo: 1-800-357-6675 Say your leaving because they give money to gun manufacturers. Thanks 💕 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 12, 2019

Hogg scored short-term celebrity status urging companies to cut ties with gun manufacturers and/or the NRA following the February 14, 2018, attack on Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Breitbart News reported that within ten days of the attack, more than a dozen companies severed relationships with the NRA. Those companies included:

Alamo Rent a Car

Avis

Allied Van Lines

Budget

Chubb Insurance

Hertz

North American Van Lines

Paramount Rx

SimpliSafe

Delta Airlines

United

Best Western

Metlife

Banks were pressured to stop all financial relationships with gun manufacturers, and many capitulated, Citigroup and Bank of America among them. But Wells Fargo refused to cave, contending that it is not a bank’s job to set national gun policy.

Reuters quoted Wells Fargo chief financial officer John Shrewsberry, who said, “The best way to make progress on these issues is through the political and legislative process. In the meantime, Wells Fargo is engaging our customers that legally manufacture firearms and other stakeholders on what we can do together to promote better gun safety in our communities.”

Hogg is asking Wells Fargo’s customers to abandon the bank for his birthday.

