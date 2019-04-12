President Donald Trump ridiculed the New York Times on Friday for hiding the news that a White House lawyer during former President Barack Obama’s administration was indicted.

“President Obama’s top White House lawyer, Gregory B. Craig, was indicted yesterday on very serious charges,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “This is a really big story, but the Fake News New York Times didn’t even put it on page one, rather page 16.”

Craig was charged Thursday for lying to the Justice Department about work he performed for the Ukrainian government and failed to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The president has endured significant embarrassment after his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, was indicted for crimes committed unrelated to his past work with the president.

Trump also singled out the Washington Post for its news placement of the Craig story.

“Not much better,” he wrote, noting the “‘tiny’ page one” story of the news.

“Corrupt News!” he added: