President Donald Trump threatened Friday to send more illegal immigrants to Democrat-run sanctuary cities if they failed to change the existing immigration and asylum laws.

He told a group of reporters that he was “strongly looking at” the idea after visiting Texas and California and the border, where his administration was constructing new physical barriers.

“If they don’t agree, we might as well do what they always say they want. We’ll bring in the illegals … we’ll bring them to sanctuary city areas, and let that particular area take care of it,” Trump said. “Whether it’s a state or whatever it might be. California certainly is always saying they want more people in their statuary cities, well we’ll give them more people, we can give them a lot. We can give them an unlimited supply.”

The president commented on the border crisis after hosting an event at the White House to promote the growth of 5G networks.

Trump mocked Democrats for insisting that his administration let migrants and illegal immigrants in, rather than deporting them.

“They always seem to have open arms,” Trump said. “Let’s see if they have open arms.”

Trump said the “horrible old fashioned laws” made it impossible to detain illegals longer than 20 days, adding that the current asylum laws were “absolutely insane.”

Trump specifically referred to the Governor of California, who welcomed more refugees and illegals.

“We’ll give them to the Sanctuary cities to maybe take care of if that’s what they want,” he said.