Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Five Americans Found Dead in Jail Cell

A previously deported illegal alien who was charged with murdering five Americans in 2016 was found dead in his jail cell this week, Missouri officials announced.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, 40-year-old Pablo Serrano-Vitorino, an illegal alien from Mexico, was accused and charged with murdering five American men in March 2016. Serrano-Vitorino, prosecutors allege, had gone on a murder spree with a rifle across Kansas and Missouri, shooting and killing five men in total.

Those men included:

41-year-old Michael Capps

29-year-old Austin Harter

27-year-old Clint Harter

36-year-old Jeremy Waters

The Angel Families of the victims had previously filed suit against the federal government, claiming federal authorities had mistakenly released the illegal alien back into American society after he had already been deported from the U.S.

This week, Missouri officials announced that Serrano-Vitorino had been founded dead in his jail cell,where he was awaiting a murder trial for the killings and was facing the death penalty. After being arrested for the murders, the illegal alien attempted suicide but was stopped and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Serrano-Vitorino’s death is now under investigation by state officials.

