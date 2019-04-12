Liz Cheney: ‘Antisemite’ Omar Trying To ‘Rewrite History of 9/11’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) described Rep. Ilhan Omar (R-MN) as an “antisemite” trying to “rewrite [the] history” of September 11, 2001’s Islamic terrorist attacks, offering her remarks in a Friday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Cheney linked Omar’s political views to what she described as a growing “embrace of socialism” among newly-elected Democrat politicians.

“It’s … stunning to me,” said Cheney. “There’s this whole combination of perspectives and viewpoints that you find among the freshmen Democrats who are socialists. You also get the views that we’ve seen — the really horrific views — of Representative Omar, both the antisemitism as well as what she said a couple of days ago about 9/11. It’s disgusting.”

Cheney added, “Sometimes it’s so outrageous that it’s hard to imagine we actually have to explain to her how outrageous it is.”

In March, Omar characterized the 9/11 attacks as a day in which “some people did something” while speaking at a fundraiser for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Los Angeles, CA.

In 2007-8, CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the terror financing trial of the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development. That case, in turn, led the FBI to discontinue its work with the organization. In 2009, a federal judge ruled that the government “produced ample evidence to establish” the ties of CAIR with Hamas, an Islamic terrorist organization.

Cheney stated, “It’s nauseating, frankly. … There’s no context in which referring to 9/11 as ‘some people did some things’ is anything other than a disgrace. … We all have to remember 9/11 was the worst attack on our homeland in U.S. history. More Americans were killed than in Pearl Harbor. It was a horrific terrorist attack at the hands of radical Islamic terrorists.”

Cheney went on, “Ilhan Omar can try to rewrite history and can try to call it something else, but when she does that, she’s showing that he has absolutely no understanding and no recognition of the threats that we face.”

“The notion that she’s comparing her — quote — ‘discomfort’ to the over 3,000 Americans who were killed that day is just unbelievable to me,” added Cheney. “It’s one more piece of evidence why she has no place on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.”

Cheney continued, “Democrats are really going to have to face this question of: Are they going to allow an anti-Semite who has those views of 9/11 to continue to be one of their representatives on the committee in the Congress that has oversight responsibilities for our alliances and our foreign policy? It’s outrageous.”

Cheney concluded, “[CAIR] is an organization that clearly has ties to terrorist organizations, and for her to go there and essentially minimize and belittle the slaughter of Americans on American soil by Islamic terrorists is stunning and is something that everybody ought to be sure they’re aware of and that they know, because … those kinds of comments are totally indefensible.”

