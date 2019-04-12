Man Attempts to Light His Jacket on Fire Outside the White House

JOSHUA CAPLAN

The U.S. Secret Service on Friday afternoon apprehended a man attempting to light his jacket on fire outside the White House, according to several reports.

CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond said the unidentified man was being treated for injuries following the incident and posed no threat to President Donald Trump. NBC 4 reports that agents evacuated the North Lawn of the White House, along with Lafayette Square and sidewalks near the area. Members of the media were ordered to remain in the West Wing. Agents also found a suspicious package near the man, who was operating an electronic wheelchair-type scooter. Police have blocked off traffic on 17th Street between H and G streets.

Several journalists, including the New York Times’ Nicholas Kristof and CBS’s Mark Knoller shared photos and videos of the scene to social media.

