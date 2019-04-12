Pence: Buttigieg’s ‘Quarrel Is with the First Amendment’

In an interview that aired Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” Vice President Mike Pence responded to South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s continued criticisms hurled his way over his faith.

Pence said the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful “knows” he does not have a “problem” with him as a gay man. However, the vice president said Buttigieg has a “quarrel” with the First Amendment.

“I don’t believe in discrimination against anybody. … The truth of the matter is that all of us have our own religious convictions. Pete has his and I have mine,” Pence stated.

“I think Pete’s quarrel is with the First Amendment,” he added. “All of us in this country have the right to our religious beliefs. I’m a Bible-believing Christian.”

