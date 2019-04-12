Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is defending her “some people did something” remark about the September 11, 2001, radical Islamic terror attack on U.S. soil that killed almost 3,000 people to what President George W. Bush said immediately after the tragic event and before the perpetrators were identified.

Speaking at an event hosted by Muslims — a faith Omar embraces — Omar said the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) was formed after 9/11 and that “some people did something” on that fateful day and that all Muslims were facing ill-treatment as a result.

CAIR was, in fact, established in 1994, according to its website.

And as Breitbart News has noted:

In 2007-8, CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the terror financing trial of the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development. That case, in turn, led the FBI to discontinue its work with the organization. In 2009, a federal judge ruled that the government “produced ample evidence to establish” the ties of CAIR with Hamas, the Palestinian terror organization. The United Arab Emirates labeled CAIR a terrorist organization in 2014 (a decision that the Obama administration opposed).

Omar’s remarks were criticized on social media:

Ilhan Omar mentions 9/11 and does not consider it a terrorist attack on the USA by terrorists, instead she refers to it as “Some people did something”, then she goes on to justify the establishment of a terrorist organization (CAIR) on US soil. pic.twitter.com/ixP3BJfqxS — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) April 9, 2019

“Ilhan Omar mentions 9/11 and does not consider it a terrorist attack on the USA by terrorists, instead she refers to it as “Some people did something”, then she goes on to justify the establishment of a terrorist organization (CAIR) on US soil,” Imam Mohamad Tawhidi tweeted.

Omar responded to the criticism with this tweet:

“The people — and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!” President George W. Bush. Was Bush downplaying the terrorist attack? What if he was a Muslim?”

“The people — and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!” President George W. Bush Was Bush downplaying the terrorist attack? What if he was a Muslim https://t.co/XMazssoD49 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 12, 2019

On her Twitter account, the freshman member of Congress states that she is a “mom, refugee and intersectional feminist.”

