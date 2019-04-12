Stacey Abrams, failed Democrat candidate for Georgia governor, met with Hillary Clinton, failed Democrat candidate for president, on Thursday.

“It was such a joy to spend some time with you today!” Clinton wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for being a voice for voting rights and so much else”:

Abrams did not reply to Clinton’s social media shoutout.

Despite losing in Georgia, Abrams is considering a run for president in 2020 and is meeting with prominent Democrats to discuss her political future.

Since her loss, she has continued complaining that she did not lose, even though her opponent had about 55,000 more votes than she had.

“We had this little election back in 2018,” she said in a speech to Al Sharpton’s National Action Network last week. “And despite the final tally and the inauguration and the situation we find ourselves in, I do have one very affirmative statement to make. We won.”

Clinton has suffered similar symptoms since she lost to President Donald Trump.

She frequently reminds supporters that she won the popular vote and blames her defeat on the Russians, the FBI, sexism, and “fake” news.

Trump won the electoral college with 306 electoral votes to Clinton’s 232.