President Donald Trump celebrated the surprise comeback of golfing champion Tiger Woods who won the Masters tournament on Sunday.

“Congratulations to Tiger Woods, a truly Great Champion!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday afternoon after Woods sank his final putt to win the game.

Woods beat 12-1 odds to win the green jacket, in a stunning comeback, his first Masters win in 14 years.

The golfing champion’s game suffered after he went through four different back surgeries and four different knee surgeries. Sports commentators argued that his victory was the greatest comeback in the history of sports.

“Love people who are great under pressure,” Trump wrote. “What a fantastic life comeback for a really great guy!”

Trump watched the Masters contest throughout the weekend, weighing in on Woods’ successful run.

“Great playing by Tiger Woods at the Masters,” he wrote on Saturday. “Tomorrow will be a big and exciting day for golf and for sports. Many fantastic players in the hunt. Ratings Gold – Good luck to all!”

Trump has golfed multiple times with Woods — as recently as February 2019.

Woods famously defended his games with the president, even though a New York Times reporter complained about Trump’s politics during a press conference.

“He’s the President of the United States. You have to respect the office,” Woods said. “No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

Trump has a history of publicly cheering for Woods, despite the famous golfer’s career setback.

“Tiger is back & will be winning Majors again!” Trump wrote in February. “Not surprisingly, Jack also played really well. His putting is amazing! Jack & Tiger like each other.”

