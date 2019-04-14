Donald Trump Re-Election Campaign Raises $30 Million in First Quarter

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign raised more than $30 million in the first quarter of 2019, according to numbers provided to the Associated Press.

Comparatively, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign raised only $18.2 million, Kamala Harris has raised $12 million, while Beto O’Rourke has raised $9.4 million.

The Republican National Committee has raised $45.8 million dollars in the same time period, leaving the duel threat war chest with $82 million cash on hand.

The fundraising numbers were released to the Associated Press. The Trump campaign said nearly 99 percent of its donations were of $200 or less, with an average donation of $34.26.