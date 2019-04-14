Louisiana GOP Gov. Candidate Ralph Abraham Releases Game of Thrones Campaign Ad

Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA) released a spoof video of Game of Thrones Sunday, depicting himself as hero Jon Snow and fighting fake news as well as Lousiana Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Abraham, who hopes to unseat Louisiana Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, released a video ahead of the highly anticipated release of the first episode of the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, depicting himself fighting Democrats such as Bel Edwards, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Maxine Waters (D-CA), and Sens. Bernie Sanders (D-MA), using imagery from Game of Thrones‘ infamous “Battle of the Bastards.” The ad also depicts Bel Edwards’ Gumbo PAC.

Abraham spoke with Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle regarding his plan to make Louisiana the “leading candidate” for President Donald Trump’s Space Force command center.

“This is just a match literally made in heaven for our air space command to come to Louisiana, marry up with Barksdale Air Force Base, and just do some good stuff,” Abraham said.

The Louisiana Republican also noted how the current Louisiana governor would not work as well with Trump to build the Space Command center in the state.

Abraham said:

There’s no reason, with a good Republican governor that welcomes business into the state of Louisiana, that we can’t get the space command there with our present governor [Bel Edwards] there, we can build the starship Enterprise into the state before he’ll let good business into the state. As a Republican governor that loves the president, we could have a very good relationship.

Abraham, a veterinarian and a licensed doctor, noted how he has helped deliver many babies over his career, and he plans to ask some very demanding questions about Bel Edwards’ affiliation with the Democrats’ advocacy of abortion and infanticide.

Rep. Abraham said, “I’m a physician by trade, and I think we need many, many, babies over the years, life does begin at conception, they literally kill a child in the last trimester and now our governor here, heretofore, has not said one word against that particular order; I have a big problem with that.”

“Again, I’m going to hold his feet to the fire, and he’s going to have to answer some very difficult questions and explain his position as to why he would allow this happen anywhere in the world,” Rep. Abraham added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.