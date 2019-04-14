Nadler Defends Omar’s Comments: Trump Has ‘No Moral Authority to Be Talking About 9/11’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, defended Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for her recent comments describing the September 11, 2001 terror attacks as “some people did something.”

When asked if he took any issue with the way Omar characterized 9/11, Nadler said, “No, I didn’t. She was talking about discrimination against Muslim Americans. She said after that happened it was used as an excuse for lots of discrimination and withdrawal of civil liberties. I’ve had problems with some of her other remarks, but not with that one.”

He continued, “For the president —9/11 occurred in my district. I’m very familiar with it. I know a lot of people who suffered from it. I was involved, I was instrumental in getting funding for small business grants for victims of 9/11, people with small businesses in the area. Donald Trump actually took a $150,000 grant from the Bush administration, they let him take $150,000 grant meant for small business, for 40 Wall Street. He stole $150,000 from some small business person who could have used it to help rehabilitate himself. That’s why I got Congress to appropriate that money. To use it for his own small business of 40 Wall street, he has no moral authority to be talking about 9/11 at all.”

