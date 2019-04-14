Liberals in a Southern California town are criticizing their local police department for launching a fleet of squad cars with the word “police” painted in patriotic, red, white, and blue lettering on the sides.

The Laguna Beach Police Department recently fielded the fleet of cars, but some local liberals protested the markings saying the patriotic colors are not inclusive enough, according to Fox News.

Resident Carrie Woodburn, for one, attacked the police department saying that the red, white, and blue stars and stripes in the logo are “too aggressive,” and don’t “represent” the whole population of Laguna Beach.

“We have such an amazing community of artists here, and I thought the aesthetic didn’t really represent our community,” Woodburn exclaimed. “It feels very aggressive.”

American Flags on Laguna Beach Police Cars Spark Backlash https://t.co/kjYuu5Wh3o pic.twitter.com/QjgHMUwdtr — KTLA (@KTLA) April 13, 2019

“Folks thought it was a SWAT team, federal agents,” said Chris Prelitz, another leftist resident. “So it had a very striking, strong impact, so much so that I think there might be some unintended consequences.”

But local attorney Jennifer Welsh Zeiter slammed the protesters saying they are filled with hate.

“They are so filled with hatred toward this … office of the president of the United States and the current occupant of that office,” Zeiter said, “that they cannot see through their current biases to realize that a police vehicle with the American flag is the ultimate American expression.”

Councilman Peter Blake was blindsided by the complaints and even took a shot at the attackers, the LA Times wrote.

“People are screaming that the American flag on a police car is somehow or another hurting people’s feelings who might be immigrants or visitors. People are actually ridiculous enough to bring up comments about our cop cars having American flags on them,” Blake said.

The city council noted that it would re-evaluate the design of the lettering, “out of an abundance of caution to address questions that have been raised about the process.”

