Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not impressed with the idea former Vice President Joe Biden is considering a run for president in 2020.

“That does not particularly animate me right now,” Ocasio-Cortez said in response to a question about Biden during an interview with Yahoo News reporter Michael Isikoff.

The famous Democrat-Socialist said she had “a lot of issues” with a Biden run.

“I can understand why people would be excited by that, this idea that we can go back to the good old days with Obama, with Obama’s vice president,” she said. “There’s an emotional element to that, but I don’t want to go back. I want to go forward.”

Prior to winning her congressional seat, Ocasio-Cortez organized for Sen. Bernie Sanders but has held off endorsing him for president.

In March, Ocasio-Cortez said that she was in conversations with Sanders and other 2020 candidates.

“I’ve been speaking with him and several other of the 2020 candidates and I think they have really understood and respected the fact that I think that I want to wait until we get a little bit closer.”

In the conversation with Isikoff, she said that ultimately she would support any Democrat chosen by the party.

“I will support whoever the Democratic nominee is,” she confirmed.