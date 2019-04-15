Dianne Feinstein Praises New Zealand Gun Ban: ‘U.S. Should Follow Suit’

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) praised the gun ban passed by the New Zealand Parliament and suggested the “U.S. should follow suit.”

Breitbart News reported that New Zealand’s gun ban was presented as a ban on “military-style semiautomatics” shortly after the March 15 mosque attacks but grew into a ban on semiautomatic rifles in general–including shotguns–by the time legislation was introduced.

The ban specifically prohibits pump shotguns “capable of being used with a detachable magazine.”

Magazines holding more than ten rounds are also banned, as are certain firearm parts.

Feinstein responded to the ban by tweeting:

Less than a month after the deadly mass shooting in New Zealand assault rifles are now illegal. Lawmakers are charged with passing laws to keep the public safe. I applaud New Zealand on a job well done. As a country with a gun violence epidemic, the U.S. should follow suit. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) April 12, 2019

On March 21, 2019, Breitbart News reported that socialist presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders was also calling for a New Zealand-style gun ban in the United States. Sanders responded to the New Zealand ban by tweeting, “This is what real action to stop gun violence looks like. We must follow New Zealand’s lead, take on the NRA and ban the sale and distribution of assault weapons in the United States.”

