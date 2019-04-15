DOJ: Mueller Report Likely to Be Released Thursday

The Justice Department said Monday that it plans to release a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report this Thursday on alleged collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

The announcement comes after Attorney General William Barr testified before Senate lawmakers last week that the highly-anticipated report would be released “next week.”

Barr wrote Congressional leaders last month with the special counsel’s “principal conclusions,” revealing that Team Mueller concluded that the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia. Barr also said that Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether President Trump obstructed justice, stating that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined that the president had not done so.

Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec said the redacted report would be given to Congress and also made available to the public.

Following the release of Barr’s summary, President Trump triumphantly declared he was finally exonerated of any wrongdoing, telling reporters ahead of a trip returning to Washington, D.C. from Mar-a-Lago that the near two-year probe was “the most ridiculous thing ever.

The president told reporters last week that he had not read the report.

“As far as I’m concerned, I don’t care about the Mueller report. I’ve been totally exonerated,” he said.

Meanwhile, as Breitbart News’ Kristina Wong has extensively reported, Democrats have heavy criticized Barr for not releasing the report immediately, claiming President Trump nominated him to secure the most favorable interpretation of Mueller’s findings.

“All we have is your four-page summary, which seems to cherry-pick from report to draw the most favorable conclusion possible for the president,” House Appropriations Committee Chairman Nita Lowey (D-NY) said of the attorney general’s summary.

Appearing earlier this month on MSNBC’s AM Joy, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said, without citing any evidence, that he suspects Barr is withholding information from the Mueller report to protect President Trump.