President Donald Trump feigned astonishment on Monday after the New York Times published a positive article on his signature tax cut.

The president showed the audience a printout of the New York Times article during a roundtable discussion in Minnesota to promote its success in boosting the economy.

“I have an article here from one of the newspapers … the very fake New York Times,” he said as the audience laughed. “And they must have made a mistake, I’m sure these writers will be fired very shortly.”

The article Trump referred to was headlined: “Face It: You (Probably) Got a Tax Cut.”

Trump said he did not read the full article because he could not believe the positive headline.

“I didn’t read the rest of the article. frankly. I read the headline … you don’t want to delve too much into the New York Times, because nothing good comes from the New York Times,” he said as the audience applauded.

“We promised that these tax cuts would be rocket fuel for the American economy and we were absolutely right,” Trump said.