Donald Trump: ‘Out of Control’ Ilhan Omar Controls Nancy Pelosi

President Donald Trump ridiculed Speaker Nancy Pelosi for failing to control Rep. Ilhan Omar, after her anti-Semitic comments.

“Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep. Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements Omar has made,” Trump wrote. “She is out of control, except for her control of Nancy!”

Pelosi publicly denounced a video shared by the president on Twitter criticizing Omar for describing the 9/11 terrorist attacks as “some people did something.”

“WE WILL NEVER FORGET!” Trump wrote in the video clip that included news footage of the 2001 terror attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City.

Pelosi complained that Trump’s video put Omar in danger.

“The President’s words weigh a ton, and his hateful and inflammatory rhetoric creates real danger,” she said. “President Trump must take down his disrespectful and dangerous video.”

Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep. Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements Omar has made. She is out of control, except for her control of Nancy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019