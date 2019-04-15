Donald Trump Phones Tiger Woods, Plans to Give Him Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump announced Monday his plans to honor golfer Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Spoke to Tiger Woods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s Masters, and to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Woods’ victory was described by sports commentators as the greatest comeback in the history of sports.

A big fan of the sport, the president has had a long personal and business relationship with Woods and even golfed with the champion on several occasions.

Trump celebrated Woods’ victory on Sunday on Twitter.

“Love people who are great under pressure,” Trump wrote. “What a fantastic life comeback for a really great guy!”

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest honor provided to a civilian in the United States.