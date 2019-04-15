Donald Trump Reacts to ‘Horrible’ Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral

The steeple of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral collapses as the cathedral is engulfed in flames in central Paris on April 15, 2019. - A huge fire swept through the roof of the famed Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, sending flames and huge clouds of grey smoke …
President Donald Trump reacted to a serious fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France on Monday.

“So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Live news cameras showed the roof and the steeple of the famous cathedral engulfed in flames. It is unclear what started the fire, but the world watched helplessly as there were no signs of water being sprayed on the roof.

“Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out,” Trump wrote. “Must act quickly!”

First Lady Melania Trump also reacted to the news on Twitter.

“My heart breaks for the people of Paris after seeing the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral,” she wrote. “Praying for everyone’s safety.”

